Somalia: Uganda to Support Efforts to Improve Security and Economy in Somalia

Kampala — Affairs Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire and Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail; and the MoU on education was signed between State Minister for Higher Education Dr. John C. Muyingo and Minister of Education Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir.

During the tour of business exhibitions, ministers and senior officials witnessed the flagging off of the first batch of Inspire Africa coffee to Somalia, marking a key step in strengthening bilateral trade relations.

The Somali Minister of Education expressed appreciation for Uganda's continued cooperation, while Hon. John Mulimba noted that Somalia's entry into the EAC will enable both countries to benefit from the Common Market Agreement, including incentives for the free movement of goods.

The session also featured presentations from the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) led by Stephen Asiimwe; the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) led by Peter Muramira, and Uganda Airlines, focusing on strengthening collaboration between the government and the private sector.

Additional presentations addressed import substitution and export promotion, including contributions from Inspire Africa Coffee CEO Nelson Tugume, Uganda Tea Association Chairperson Victoria Ashabahebwa, representatives of the Miraa/Khat sector, and a labour-focused session led by ISAB International Limited.

