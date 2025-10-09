Kenya Urged to Prioritise Eye Health As New Global Report Projects Ksh 33 Billion Annual Economic Boost

Kenya — A new research published ahead of World Sight Day reveals that implementing six simple and affordable eye health interventions could unlock an economic boost of over KSh 33 billion annually for Kenya, translating to a tenfold return on investment.

The Value of Vision report, launched by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in partnership with Seva Foundation and The Fred Hollows Foundation, outlines how a modest investment of KSh 3.3 billion in eye care initiatives could drastically reduce avoidable sight loss, benefiting millions while delivering a KSh 1,300 return for every KSh 130 invested.

Released during the United Nations General Assembly at a high-level meeting co-hosted by IAPB and the UN Friends of Vision Group, the report presents country-specific data for Kenya, underscoring the urgent need to integrate eye health into national development strategies.

An estimated 7.5 million Kenyans are currently living with preventable or treatable visual impairments.

According to the report, this widespread sight loss leads to significant personal and societal costs--including joblessness, poor academic performance, loss of income, increased caregiving (largely by women), mental health challenges, and higher risks of injury and illness.

"For Kenya, addressing this crisis could yield KSh 19.7 billion in gains from improved occupational productivity, KSh 5.3 billion from higher employment rates, Education improvements equivalent to 8,628 extra years of schooling, KSh 3.3 billion saved by reducing the burden of caregiving," the report indicates.

The report outlines six evidence-based priorities that could drastically reduce sight loss this includes community-based vision screenings for early detection, on-the-spot provision of reading glasses and strengthening the eye health workforce.

Others includes boosting surgical team productivity, removing barriers to access such as cost, distance and stigma and improving cataract surgery outcomes through training, better technology and post-operative care standards