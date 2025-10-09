Somalia: Banaadir Regional Administration Fires Back At Former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed

The Secretary-General of the Banaadir Regional Administration, Bilan Bile Mahmoud, has delivered a strong response to former Somali President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, following his recent political moves and public gestures that have stirred controversy in the capital, Mogadishu.

Bilan made the remarks during a large gathering held in the city on Wednesday night, directly addressing an incident earlier in the week where Sharif was seen publicly supporting a woman who claimed she had been unfairly evicted by government forces.

During the encounter, Sharif was captured consoling the woman--identified as Fowsiyo, who tearfully recounted her ordeal--while donating $1,000 and pledging to cover her rent and her niece's education expenses.

"This woman has suffered an injustice like so many others in our country. Our party has decided to give her $1,000 for immediate support and another $1,000 for her niece's schooling, plus 150 for monthly rent," Sharif said at the time."You are not alone," he added. "Your rights will be restored, God willing."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But Bilan Bile Mahmoud was not impressed. In her fiery response, she accused the former president of overstepping moral and cultural boundaries, suggesting that his act was inappropriate.

"It is deeply disappointing to see a former president embracing and offering money to a woman who is both married and a foreign national," she said sharply. "Anyone seeking to become president again should know better than to behave in such a way. In our faith, such closeness is not acceptable."

Bilan went on to describe the act as "shameful and politically manipulative," accusing some politicians of exploiting women to gain sympathy and political mileage.

"This country is being invaded from within," she continued. "When politicians start fishing for votes through women, when our own sisters are being used as political tools, it's a sad reflection of how far things have fallen. We are the ones who live here -- we don't have foreign passports."

Her remarks have sparked heated debate online, with many Somalis weighing in on both sides -- some defending Sharif's compassion and others agreeing with Bilan's cultural and religious criticism.

The war of words between Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Mogadishu's regional administration underscores the growing political tension in the run-up to Somalia's next election, as old rivals and new power players reposition themselves in a fast-shifting landscape.