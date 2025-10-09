South Africa: Teen Initiation Fights - Police Probe Attempted Murder Charges

Residents say these fights have become more violent with the use of dangerous weapons like garden shears, machetes and sticks

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of attempted murder and public violence following fights between teenage boys from villages in Cofimvaba and Centane.

These fights happen during initiation season when teenage boys participate in a traditional ceremony to mark manhood.

In recent months, residents say, these fights have become more violent with the use of dangerous weapons like garden shears, machetes and sticks.

Police say they are conducting awareness campaigns at schools to prevent teenagers from participating in these fights.

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of attempted murder and public violence following fights between teenage boys from villages in Cofimvaba and Centane.

According to villagers we spoke to, these fights have been happening during initiation season when teenage boys participate in a traditional ceremony to mark manhood. The fights are mostly between teenagers from villages "as a way to prove themselves and their strength" ahead of their initiations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In recent months, residents say, these fights have become more violent with the use of dangerous weapons like garden shears, machetes and sticks.

An incident in Ngqunqe village in Centane on 29 September was caught on video. It shows a group of teenagers carrying what appear to be weapons. They fight as villagers shout for them to stop. One teenager was seriously injured in this incident.

Provincial police spokesperson, Siphokazi Mawisa, confirmed that a 19-year-old was hospitalised after he was assaulted by a group of boys. He said when police visited the victim in hospital, the victim could not speak due to the severity of his injuries. He was stabbed on his head and right leg.

The victim's sister, who asked not to be named, told GroundUp that her brother has since been transferred to a hospital in East London for specialised treatment. His life may never be the same again, she said.

Asked whether any arrests have been made, Mawisa explained that police have previously been called and confiscated weapons. But she said it was challenging to make any arrests because the fights are seemingly supported by some village elders.

One teenager who claims to have been involved in these fights since 2023 spoke to us on condition of anonymity. He says that earlier this year, he was hospitalised for two weeks after being injured in a fight.

He said the fight was sparked after boys from Jinqa village stole a guitar used during initiation ceremonies. One of the teenagers was killed and several others seriously injured. "Since then the fights have never stopped."

However, when the rival groups attend the same high school during the week, the boy said: "We sit together during lunch breaks and chat" as if nothing had happened.

Two suspects were arrested for the death of the teenager. These accused are due back in the Centane Regional Court on 21 October. But they are out on bail and some residents allege that they've seen one of the suspects participating in other fights.

Embattled culture

Vuyolwethu Siwaphi, who witnessed a fight last week, said she was walking with her sister when they saw about nine teenagers from neighbouring villages chase some boys in her community. GroundUp has seen a video of this incident.

When Siwaphi asked them what happened, one of them said something about missing shoes but did not explain. "They caught the boys and a fight started. I ran after them, begging them to stop but they didn't listen. One of the boys fell and the other group beat him with pangas. I was crying not knowing what to say. My sister went back to call for help. It was very scary," said Siwaphi.

She recalled an incident in March where a group of teenagers from another village ran into her home and broke their windows while looking for her sister's son.

Villagers explained that because their community is far from a police station, many of these fights are dealt with by the chief or headman.

Khumbulele Zweliqhamile Falakhe, the headman in Mcungco, told GroundUp that he is aware of fights that occur between teens from his village against boys in Luxhomo and Dalubuhle.

In September, at least five people including a 60-year-old man were taken to hospital after being involved in a fight in Mcungco. Falakhe claimed that boys from Luxhomo and Dalubuhle came to the village at night, breaking windows and doors. He said that two boys, and their family members, were attacked in their homes. The mother of one of the boys is in a critical condition in hospital, he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This month Mcungco residents held two meetings to discuss the incident. During the first meeting, the boys from the other villages denied any involvement. But at the second meeting, five of the eight boys who were involved, confessed. They claimed the attack was revenge for a previous attack on their homes. The community instructed the parents of the five boys to fix the damaged homes.

"In previous years we would call the boys and punish them ourselves by beating them but these ones have gone too far. We have asked the police to handle the assault cases," said Falakhe.

The nearest towns to these villages are Centane and Cofimvaba. Centane police are investigating an attempted murder case related to the fight that took place in September, while in Cofimvaba police are investigating public violence. No arrests have been made.

Mawisa said patrols are being conducted but the areas between the villages are vast. She said police are conducting awareness campaigns at schools. "SAPS is appealing to community members not to promote such criminal activities," said Mawisa.