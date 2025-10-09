Tanzania Cricket Legends to Reunite in Leicester

Dar es Salaam — THE Cricket Legends of Tanzania are preparing for a grand celebration as they announce the 3rd official reunion, set to take place in Leicester, United Kingdom, from May 22 to May 24, 2026.

Organised under the leadership of Kanu Rathod, the group's International Outreach Lead, the event is expected to bring together former players, cricket enthusiasts and families from around the globe for a weekend filled with camaraderie, nostalgia and cricket inspired festivities.

Launched in 2021 by Rathod, the Cricket Legends of Tanzania group has grown into a close knit community of past players and supporters who share a deep passion for the sport and the legacy it represents in Tanzanian history.

The group's motto, "For the Love of the Game," continues to resonate with members across generations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The reunion in Leicester is more than just a gathering; it's a celebration of our shared journey," said Rathod, speaking from Birmingham, where he is currently based.

"This event will highlight the unforgettable moments we've created and set the tone for our future engagements."

The organising team based in the UK has already begun working on detailed plans for the reunion, promising an "out of this world" experience for all attendees.

While the full schedule of events is yet to be released, early excitement is already building among group members and supporters worldwide. Rathod added.

"We're calling on all Cricket Legends of Tanzania, along with your families, to be part of this special occasion. Let's come together, rekindle old friendships and make new memories."

Attendees are encouraged to register early, as preparations are underway to accommodate participants from various countries.

The reunion will serve not only as a social event but also as an opportunity to reflect on the group's achievements and strengthen its global network.

As the countdown to May 2026 begins, the Cricket Legends of Tanzania extend a warm "Karibu Sana" -- welcome -- to all who have been part of their remarkable journey.

In addition to organising festivals, the Legends have been actively collaborating with the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) to promote and develop cricket in the country.

The Legends have partnered closely with the TCA to advance the growth of the game, which continues to gain popularity in the country