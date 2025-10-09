Ghana: 'GJA to Introduce Maritime Reporting Category in Annual Awards'

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has announced plans to introduce a new category on Maritime Reporting in its annual awards scheme next year.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging greater media focus on Ghana's blue economy, maritime safety, and security issues, as part of efforts to promote the sustainable use of the country's marine resources.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day training workshop for journalists and media practitioners on maritime security, safety, and the blue economy in the Gulf of Guinea in Accra, GJA President Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said the new category was inspired by the growing importance of the maritime sector to Ghana's economy and national development.

The training programme, organised by the Enhanced Maritime Action in the Gulf of Guinea (EnMAR) in collaboration with the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute (GoGMI), brought together journalists from across the country to build their capacity in reporting maritime-related issues.

Mr. Dwumfour noted that despite the sector's critical role in areas such as trade, fisheries, and energy, media coverage of maritime affairs remains limited, often overshadowed by political and social stories.

He said introducing the category would motivate journalists to take a deeper interest in issues such as illegal fishing, port security, marine pollution, and coastal erosion, which directly affect livelihoods and national security.

"The maritime space holds enormous economic potential, and as journalists, we have a responsibility to help inform and educate the public on how it can be harnessed sustainably," Mr. Dwumfour stated.

He commended the EnMAR and GoGMI for their support in building the capacity of journalists to report accurately and responsibly on maritime issues.

On her part, Ms. Emmanuelle Lécuyer from the EnMAR Project highlighted that the initiative sought to strengthen regional cooperation and coordination among Gulf of Guinea states in tackling maritime crimes and promoting safe maritime trade.

She said EnMAR works closely with local institutions and international partners to enhance information sharing, operational efficiency, and governance in the maritime domain.

She explained that part of EnMAR's mission was to empower journalists with the right knowledge and tools to understand the complexity of maritime security and governance.

According to her, well-informed media professionals play a crucial role in shaping public perception and influencing national and regional policy on maritime affairs.

Ms. Lécuyer further emphasised the importance of strategic communication in the fight against maritime crimes such as piracy, trafficking, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, stressing that informed journalism is key to awareness creation, behavioural change, and effective policy implementation.

The Executive Chairman of GoGMI, Vice Admiral Issah Yakubu (Rtd.), also pledged his outfit's full support for the new GJA award category.

He said the initiative aligned with GoGMI's vision of advancing maritime education, research, and awareness in Ghana and the wider Gulf of Guinea region.

Vice Admiral Yakubu added that the Institute would continue to partner with the media and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the public gains from the GJA's move, which would help raise public consciousness, foster accountability, and encourage responsible stewardship of Ghana's maritime resources.