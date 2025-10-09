Africa: AU-EU Summit - Angola and European Commission Address Details

Brussels — Angola's minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, met on Wednesday (08) in Brussels, Belgium, with European Commission's Deputy-Chair, Kaja Kallas, focusing on preparations for the upcoming African Union European Union (AU-EU) Summit, scheduled for this November, in Luanda.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2nd Edition of the Global Gateway Forum, taking place on Oct 8th and 9th in the Belgian capital, which also had the presence of the Angola Head of State and African Union Chairperson, João Lourenço, who arrived in Brussels on Tuesday (07) afternoon.

Speaking to the Angolan press, Téte António stated that the dialogue with Kaja Kallas allowed them to assess the status of the bilateral strategic partnership between Angola and the European Union, known as "Caminho em Juntos" (The Path Together), as well as align expectations for the upcoming continental summit.

"We essentially discussed preparations for the African Union-European Union Summit, which will take place in Luanda, starting on Nov 24th. We discussed the drafting of the final declaration and other parallel events that will take place during that week," stated the Angolan foreign minister.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The minister emphasized the importance of the meeting between the 55 African countries and the 27 European Union member states, calling it "a moment of global diplomacy on Angolan soil," given the historical and geopolitical significance of the AU-EU partnership.

Téte António recalled that the partnership between Africa and the European Union is one of the oldest on the continent, with roots dating back to the 1990s, and reiterated Angola's commitment to preserving and strengthening this relationship.

"The Africa-EU partnership has been fruitful, and Angola, as host country of the upcoming summit, is committed to ensuring its success," he noted.

In addition to the summit, the minister highlighted the continuity of the strategic partnership within the framework of the Global Gateway, a European initiative that aims to boost sustainable investments in sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, and the energy transition in Africa.