Angola: Taag Begins in October International Flight Operations At New Airport

Luanda — The full transfer of Angola Airlines (TAAG) international flights from the 4 de Fevereiro Airport to the new Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN) is set to begin Sunday, October 19, the Angolan airliner announced on Wednesday, in Luanda.

In a statement, TAAG considers this operation to mark the completion of the phased transition process and a historic milestone in the country's civil aviation ecosystem.

It adds that the consolidation of TAAG's operations at AIAAN brings significant gains in operational efficiency, synergies in fleet management, and improved customer experience, solidifying the national strategy of establishing the Luanda/Bengo route as a leading hub in Southern Africa.

The document states that as from the date set for the transition, all departure and arrival flights to Lisbon (Portugal), São Paulo (Brazil), Johannesburg, Cape Town (South Africa), Lagos (Nigeria), Windhoek (Namibia), São Tomé and Príncipe, Maputo (Mozambique), Nairobi (Kenya), and seasonal routes from Porto (Portugal) and Havana (Cuba) will now operate exclusively through AIAAN, as is already the case with domestic and regional routes from Brazzaville and Kinshasa.

In this regard, TAAG urges passengers to plan in advance their trip to AIAAN in order to be there on time due to the required check-in, boarding, and similar procedures.

In the statement, the carrier announced that, during the transition period, it will offer a shuttle service between 4 de Fevereiro International Airport and AIAAN to serve transit passengers whose travel route is partially operated by foreign airlines not currently operating at the new airport.

However, relevant information regarding the full transfer of commercial passenger flights operated by TAAG to AIAAN will be shared regularly through the company's official channels and its network of partner travel agencies.