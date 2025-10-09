Angola: Taag Begins in October International Flight Operations At New Airport

8 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The full transfer of Angola Airlines (TAAG) international flights from the 4 de Fevereiro Airport to the new Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN) is set to begin Sunday, October 19, the Angolan airliner announced on Wednesday, in Luanda.

In a statement, TAAG considers this operation to mark the completion of the phased transition process and a historic milestone in the country's civil aviation ecosystem.

It adds that the consolidation of TAAG's operations at AIAAN brings significant gains in operational efficiency, synergies in fleet management, and improved customer experience, solidifying the national strategy of establishing the Luanda/Bengo route as a leading hub in Southern Africa.

The document states that as from the date set for the transition, all departure and arrival flights to Lisbon (Portugal), São Paulo (Brazil), Johannesburg, Cape Town (South Africa), Lagos (Nigeria), Windhoek (Namibia), São Tomé and Príncipe, Maputo (Mozambique), Nairobi (Kenya), and seasonal routes from Porto (Portugal) and Havana (Cuba) will now operate exclusively through AIAAN, as is already the case with domestic and regional routes from Brazzaville and Kinshasa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In this regard, TAAG urges passengers to plan in advance their trip to AIAAN in order to be there on time due to the required check-in, boarding, and similar procedures.

In the statement, the carrier announced that, during the transition period, it will offer a shuttle service between 4 de Fevereiro International Airport and AIAAN to serve transit passengers whose travel route is partially operated by foreign airlines not currently operating at the new airport.

However, relevant information regarding the full transfer of commercial passenger flights operated by TAAG to AIAAN will be shared regularly through the company's official channels and its network of partner travel agencies.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.