Angola: Port of Namibe Receives Four New Vessels

Moçamedes — The Port of Namibe was on Wednesday reinforced with four new vessels in order to support maritime operations at its container terminal and the Saco Mar Mineral Port, as part of the Moçamedes Bay Integrated Project.

At the time of formal delivery of the ships, the minister of Transport, Ricardo D'Abreu, stated that the tugboats and booms will boost a range of import and export activities, considering the resources complementary to the project's success.

He noted that the port is fundamental to the development of any country, positively impacting the quality of life of its citizens by reducing transportation and logistics costs.

He also added that the port infrastructure will benefit the provinces in the southern and eastern regions of Angola, thus promoting the country's development.

To the government official, with that Namibe port became an alternative to the Port of Walvis Bay in Namibia, reinforcing the number of similar infrastructures on the African continent.

At the time, the provincial governor of Namibe, Archer Mangueira, emphasized that the port's renovation will enable the development of other services in various areas, significantly contributing to the growth of the southern region.

The handover ceremony of the new vessels was witnessed by distinguished figures from the transportation, defence, and security sectors, government officials, traditional and ecclesiastical authorities, and members of the community consultation council.