Africa: FIFA Invests Over $1bn in African Football, Says Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced that more than USD 1 billion has been invested in African football since the launch of the FIFA Forward Programme in 2016. Speaking at the 47th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Infantino reaffirmed FIFA's commitment to developing football across the continent and inspiring Africa's youth.

He told delegates from all 54 African Member Associations that football has "a responsibility to give dreams and hope to the children of Africa." According to FIFA, investments in the Confederation of African Football (CAF), regional associations, and member nations reached USD 1.06 billion by September 2025 and are projected to hit USD 1.28 billion by 2026.

Infantino highlighted Africa's growing presence on the global stage, noting that players from 19 African nations, including nine yet to feature in the FIFA World Cup™, participated in the recent FIFA Club World Cup, where four African teams--Al Ahly FC, Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, and Wydad AC--competed.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe praised FIFA's continued support, particularly the opportunity for African clubs to face world-class opponents. He expressed optimism that African teams will perform even better in future tournaments.

Infantino also revealed that between 20 and 30 FIFA Academies will open across Africa by 2027 under the Talent Development Scheme, while the Football for Schools Programme is already active in more than 40 African countries.

"With unity, hard work, and vision, we can give dreams and opportunities to every child in Africa," Infantino said, calling for continued solidarity to build "a strong and united African football family."