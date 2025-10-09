Tanzania: U.S. Announces Tanzania to Join Visa Bond Pilot Program

9 October 2025
United States Embassy (Dar es Salaam)
press release

The U.S. Department of State announced on October 8, 2025, that Tanzania will join the Visa Bond Pilot Program. Starting October 23, visa applicants who are otherwise found eligible for a business/tourist (B1/B2) visa for travel to the United States will be required to post a bond before the visa can be issued.

The U.S. Government will return the full amount of the bond to the applicant if the applicant complies with all conditions of the visa and departs the United States before the period of admission expires.

Information regarding how the visa bond program works can be found on https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/News/visas-news/countries-subject-to-visa-bonds.html

The Visa Bond Pilot Program reinforces the Trump Administration's commitment to protecting American's borders and safeguarding U.S. national security, while facilitating legitimate travel to the United States.

