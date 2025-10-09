Congo-Kinshasa: Gina, Ituri - Over 2,500 Civilians Seek Refuge Near Monusco Base After Heavy Gunfire

press release

More than 2,500 civilians, including approximately 1,200 women and 500 children, sought refuge near the MONUSCO base in Gina, a locality about 40 kilometers northeast of Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri. They fled heavy gunfire heard shortly before nightfall and continuing into the evening.

Residents from Panga Panga, Tsuru, and Liko villages left their homes and gathered around the base. Some were sheltered in classrooms, while others stayed outside under the protection of Nepalese peacekeepers.

MONUSCO deployed a static patrol with an armored vehicle to protect the displaced civilians, while another patrol secured Gina's center, particularly around the hospital, school, and surrounding areas. Calm had returned by Friday morning, and some civilians began returning to their villages.

The incident occurred less than a week after around 3,500 civilians had also sought refuge at the MONUSCO base in Gina, following clashes between two rival militias in the Djugu territory.

On 2 October, in the same territory, CODECO militiamen ambushed members of the Zaïre armed group in the locality of Maze, located about 15 kilometers southeast of Djugu. Thirteen people, including displaced persons from the Rhoe site and at least seven armed group members, were killed. The attack further heightened insecurity among displaced populations.

The incident triggered panic at the site, causing many displaced persons to flee. The FARDC intervened, and MONUSCO deployed patrols to protect civilians. An additional patrol was dispatched, and coordination was established with the FARDC. Further patrols are planned to help stabilize the area.