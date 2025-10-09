Africa: Kagame, Trump Advisor for Africa Discuss Regional Peace Efforts

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, October 9, met with Massad Boulos, the U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa, for discussions on peace and security in the Great Lakes Region.

"Their discussion focused on ongoing efforts to advance peace in the Great Lakes region, and Rwanda's continuous commitment to lasting peace and security," the Office of the President said in a post on X.

Kagame and Boulos last met in April at Village Urugwiro, where they discussed issues of security in the region and the US investments in Rwanda.

The two leaders also held a discussion in May about the proposed peace agreement between Rwanda and DR Congo, which was later signed in June by the two countries' foreign ministers.

The agreement, mediated by the United States, aimed to restore peace between Rwanda and DR Congo, including provisions for the dismantling of the Kinshasa-backed FDLR genocidal militia. However, the deal has yet to yield tangible results.

Thursday's meeting also follows recent diplomatic engagements between Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, and Boulos in September, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Their discussions centered on the implementation of the Rwanda-DR Congo peace agreement and broader regional economic cooperation.