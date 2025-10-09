Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Spanish Ambassador to Sudan

8 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met Tuesday in his office with the Ambassador of Spain to Sudan, Isidro Antonio.

In a press statement following the meeting, the Spanish Ambassador said he conveyed his government's hope for an end to the war soon, the alleviation of the suffering of the Sudanese people, and the return of displaced persons and refugees to their home areas.

"The Sudanese people desire peace so that they can return to their country," the ambassador stated.

He explained that Spain supports a solution that ends the war and allows civilians to complete the path of democratic transition, making Sudan a democratic state where civilians assume the reins of power.

"We support the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan," the ambassador affirmed.

He added that he informed the Prime Minister that his country advocates for Sudan's reintegration into the international community as a peaceful and prosperous democratic nation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.