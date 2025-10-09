Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Spanish Ambassador to Sudan

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met Tuesday in his office with the Ambassador of Spain to Sudan, Isidro Antonio.

In a press statement following the meeting, the Spanish Ambassador said he conveyed his government's hope for an end to the war soon, the alleviation of the suffering of the Sudanese people, and the return of displaced persons and refugees to their home areas.

"The Sudanese people desire peace so that they can return to their country," the ambassador stated.

He explained that Spain supports a solution that ends the war and allows civilians to complete the path of democratic transition, making Sudan a democratic state where civilians assume the reins of power.

"We support the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan," the ambassador affirmed.

He added that he informed the Prime Minister that his country advocates for Sudan's reintegration into the international community as a peaceful and prosperous democratic nation.