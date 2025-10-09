Zimbabwe's Mineral Wealth Must Benefit All - Acting President Chiwenga

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has reaffirmed the Government's commitment to ensuring that Zimbabwe's vast mineral endowment benefits all citizens, stressing that the country is "open for business, not for extraction."

Speaking at the official opening of the 28th edition of the Mine Entra Conference in Bulawayo today, Acting President Chiwenga said Zimbabwe is abundantly blessed with natural resources, which must serve as a foundation for broad-based empowerment and sustainable development.

He said the nation's mineral wealth should never be exploited for personal enrichment, but should instead be harnessed for the collective good -- including through partnerships with responsible foreign investors.

"To foreign investors, Zimbabwe is open for business and not for extraction -- I repeat, not for extraction," he said.

The Acting President said the Government seeks mutually beneficial partnerships anchored on value addition, beneficiation, and technological advancement, adding that Mine Entra provides a strategic platform for robust dialogue within one of the country's most critical economic sectors.

He underscored that mining remains the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy, contributing about 14,5 percent of GDP and supporting the livelihoods of thousands across the nation.

"The mining sector remains pivotal to our national aspirations," he said.

Dr Chiwenga said this year's Mine Entra theme was both timely and visionary, challenging the nation to reimagine the mining industry -- moving from the traditional model of raw mineral extraction to one focused on beneficiation and the export of finished products.

The high-profile exhibition, which began yesterday is being held under the theme "Beyond Extraction: Sustaining the Future of Mining," focusing on sustainability, technology, and investment opportunities within Zimbabwe's mining sector -- one of the key pillars of national economic growth

"It requires every gram extracted to translate into jobs created," he said.

Addressing miners directly, the Acting President urged them to act as custodians of the nation's mineral wealth, stressing the need for integrity and patriotism in resource management.

"You are the custodians of our mineral wealth. Handle it with integrity, exploit it as a national trust and not for personal gain," he said.

Dr Chiwenga said Government's vision was to ensure that every Zimbabwean -- today and in future generations -- benefits from the country's natural resources.