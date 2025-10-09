Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Reaffirms Zimbabwe's Commitment to Regional Integration

Nairobi, Kenya — PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA had underlined the importance of regional integration and congratulated Kenya for assuming the chairpersonship of COMESA.

In a speech as incoming chair at the 34th COMESA Heads of State and Government that is currently underway here, the President also extended his appreciation to Burundi for steering the regional bloc over the past year.

President Mnangagwa reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to the ideals of regional integration, describing COMESA as a vital cog in promoting intra-regional trade and investment.

He emphasised the need to address tariffs and other trade hindrances that slow down progress within the region.

Highlighting Zimbabwe's ongoing economic reforms, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is on a journey of transformation and modernisation, implementing policies aimed at attracting investment in line with the broader COMESA strategy.

He further underscored Zimbabwe's readiness to work closely with the bloc in promoting stability and addressing peace across transfrontier states.

The President also reaffirmed his belief that Africa's Agenda 2063 goals are achievable, stressing the collective duty of member states to work harder for a better future for their people.