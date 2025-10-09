South Africa: Special Official Funeral to Honour Ambassador Mthethwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Ambassador Emmanuel Nkosinathi "Nathi" Mthethwa will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

The funeral service will take place at KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

Ambassador Mthethwa, who served as South Africa's Head of Mission in Paris, France, passed away in the French capital on 30 September 2025, at the age of 58.

He was appointed as Ambassador to France in December 2023, following 15 years in Cabinet where he served in the portfolios of Sport, Arts and Culture; Arts and Culture; Police; and Safety and Security. His tenure in the National Executive was preceded by a lifetime of political involvement and leadership.

"On behalf of Government and the nation, President Ramaphosa reiterates his deepest condolences to Ambassador Mthethwa's wife, Ms Philisiwe Buthelezi, and the extended Mthethwa and Buthelezi families.

"The President assures the families of the nation's appreciation for the diverse roles in which Ambassador Mthethwa served the country," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Special Official Funeral Category 2 declared by President Ramaphosa will entail ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service.

The President has also directed that the National Flag be flown half-mast from today until the evening of the funeral on Sunday, 12 October.

Mthethwa's body is currently enroute from France to South Africa.