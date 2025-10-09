Africa: PM Abiy Calls for Rapid Digital Transformation to Drive Future Growth in Africa

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, speaking at the 24th COMESA Summit, emphasized that urgent digital transformation is critical to unlocking Africa's growth and shaping its future.

COMESA leaders are convening in Nairobi for 24th Summit, Pulse of Africa reports from the spot.

In his keynote speech, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy said Africa is at a defining moment as technology is moving faster than ever.

"Technology is moving faster than ever, reshaping how nations grow, how societies connect, and how prosperity is shared. For Africa, now is not the time to wait and watch," he underscored.

According to the Premier, Africa has the people, creativity, and natural wealth to build a prosperous and fair future, adding that what we need is to connect our efforts and act with common purpose.

That is why regional institutions like COMESA matter more than ever, he revealed.

They must turn - collective will into progress - driving coordination - not duplication, and integration - not isolation, Abiy added.

This year's focus on digital solutions - for stronger, more inclusive regional economies, could not be more relevant.

"Digital Transformation offers a unique chance to rewrite Africa's economic story. It's about building - Digital Public Infrastructure - that allows people to prove who they are, make payments securely, access services easily, and connect across borders," the Prime Minister noted.

Speaking on his country's success in digital sphere, Ethiopia is putting this vision into practice through Digital Ethiopia 2030, its national blueprint for inclusive digital transformation.

"We've digitized hundreds of public services, making them accessible without barriers or bureaucracy. We have a digital ID program that serves more than 25 million people--laying the groundwork for trust and efficiency in both government and business."

He further added Ethiopia's digital payments ecosystem processed close to 4 billion transactions last year, worth about 100 million US Dollars.

"And through our AI Institute and national coding program, over 2.2 million young Ethiopians have been trained to become the creators and innovators of tomorrow," he stated, adding that "From this experience, we've learned a simple truth: when Africa invests in talent and in digital foundations, it can compete globally, on its own terms."

The country's next step must be to connect these national efforts regionally, he indicated.

He finally said: "Imagine a COMESA region where ID, payments, and data - flows seamlessly; where trade is frictionless, trust is digital, and innovation knows no borders. That is what - regional digital public infrastructure - can unlock."