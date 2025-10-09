Angola: President João Lourenço to Attend Global Gateway Forum in Belgium

7 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President and African Union Chairperson, João Lourenço, is traveling on Wednesday to Brussels to participate in the second edition of the Global Gateway Forum.

According to the Press Service of the Presidency of the Republic, the day after his trip, the Head of State will speak at the event on behalf of the African Union, sharing the stage with prominent world leaders, including Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The Global Gateway Forum is a European Union initiative that aims to strengthen strategic connections with other regions of the world, promoting partnerships in the fields of education, health, energy, digitalization, and scientific research, with a view to sustainable and inclusive growth.

The event brings together heads of state and government, representatives of multilateral organizations, financial institutions, and the private sector, to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the global partnership in the current geopolitical context. ART/DOJ

