Angola: President João Lourenço Promotes and Appoints Officers in the FAA and Police

Luanda — Angolan President and Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces, João Lourenço, made some reshuffle in the FAA and the National Police on Tuesday, including promotions, appointments, and dismissals of general officers and commissioners.

According to publicly released presidential decrees, Brigadier José Maria was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, while Colonels António Edilson Wanandumbo and João da Cruz Matias were promoted to the rank of Brigadier.

In the same order, Lieutenant General José Maria was appointed commander of the Southeast Military Region, and Brigadiers António Edilson Wanandumbo, António Samy, João da Cruz Matias, and Miguel Quinanga were appointed, respectively, to the positions of commander of the 41st Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Central Military Region, advisor to the Minister of National Defense, Veterans, and Veterans of the Nation, chief of the 6th Army Directorate, and deputy chief of the Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the FAA General Staff.

Brigadiers António Samy, José Maria, and Miguel Quinanga were also dismissed from their positions previously held in the Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence and the General Staff of the Southeast Military Region.

Within the National Police, Chief Superintendent Manuel José Constantino was promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner. Commissioners Frederico Gabriel Damião, Engrácia Lopes da Costa, Mateus André, and deputy commissioners Avelino Mateus Ucuahanha Chissuata and António José Manuel were dismissed from management and command positions in different structures of the corporation.

The Head of State also appointed Deputy Commissioners Celénia Nanjila da Vera Cruz Tavares Martinho Júnior, Sandra Marisa Ferreira de Castro Paiva, and Fernando Luís João to the rank of Commissioner, and Chief Superintendent Avelino José to the rank of Deputy Commissioner.

In other orders, Commissioner Mateus André was appointed Director of the Police Training School, Commissioner Fernando Luís João was appointed as Delegate of the Ministry of the Interior and Provincial Commander of Lunda Sul, and Deputy Commissioner Manuel José Constantino was appointed Director of Logistics for the National Police. Deputy Commissioner João Paiva was also appointed as Inspector of the Luanda Provincial Command, Deputy Commissioner Avelino Mateus Ucuahanha Chissuata as 2nd Provincial Commander of Lunda Sul, Deputy Commissioner Caetano Quitumbo as 2nd Provincial Commander of Uíge, and Deputy Commissioner António José Manuel as 2nd Provincial Commander of Bengo.

Deputy Commissioner Bernardo José Diogo was appointed 2nd Provincial Commander of Cubango province, and Deputy Commissioner Avelino José was appointed Commander of the Reaction and Patrol Unit of the Luanda Provincial Command.