Angola: Tour Angola 2025 Gathers 16 Countries to Celebrate 50 Years of Independence

Luanda — Sixteen countries have confirmed their participation in the 4th edition of the "Tour Angola Pepino 2025" road cycling race, to be held from October 30th to November 9th, marking the 50th anniversary of National Independence, nine more than the previous edition.

Organized by the Angolan Cycling Federation (FACI), the competition will feature ten stages, covering seven provinces of the country: Namibe, Huíla, Benguela, Cuanza Sul, Zaire, Bengo, and Luanda, on a route that aims to promote sport, national unity, and socio-economic development.

According to FACI Vice President Osvaldo Jacinto, 11 foreign teams will be present, each composed of nine athletes, while Angola will participate with 16 teams, in an event that promises to raise the competitive level of the event and consolidate the country as a reference in African cycling.

Confirmed countries include Portugal and France (Europe), and from the African continent, Angola, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Zimbabwe, Namibia, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Mozambique, and Cape Verde.

The "Tour Angola Pepino 2025" is part of the program celebrating the 50th anniversary of National Independence and is one of the largest sporting events on the national calendar.

The organization aims to strengthen exchanges between Portuguese-speaking and African countries, boost domestic tourism, and promote national talent in the sport.

The federation guarantees that all logistical and technical conditions are being created to ensure a safe, competitive, and high-level competition, consolidating Angola's image as one of the main destinations for African cycling.

Last year's Tour Angola featured cyclists from Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, France, Nigeria, São Tomé, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and was contested over 11 stages. Angolan rider Dário António, of Interclube, took the win, dominating four of the ten stages.

Bruno Araújo, also from Interclube, finished in second place, while Frenchman Javouhey Clement, from Club Cicliste Saint Louiseien, took third place. Itinerary of the Volta Angola Pepino 2025 Stage 1 (10/30/2025) - 5 km prologue, starting and finishing in Namibe. Stage 2 (10/31/2025) - 130 km cross-country race, starting in Namibe and finishing in Huíla. Stage 3 (11/01/2025) - 100 km cross-country race, starting and finishing in Huíla. Stage 4 (11/02/2025) - 100 km cross-country race, starting in Baía Farta/Lubito and finishing in Benguela. 5th Stage (11/03/2025) - 170 km cross-country race, starting from Lobito and arriving in Sumbe. 6th Stage (11/04/2025) - 180 km cross-country race, starting from Porto Amboim and arriving at Quiçama Park. 7th Stage (11/06/2025) - 30 km individual time trial, starting and arriving in Soyo. 8th Stage (11/07/2025) - 150 km cross-country race, starting from Soyo and arriving in Nzeto. 9th Stage (11/08/2025) - 180 km cross-country race, starting from Nzeto and arriving in Bengo. 10th Stage (November 9, 2025) - 100 km long distance race, starting in Bengo and finishing at Largo 1.º de Maio, in Luanda.

A rest day is scheduled (November 5, 2025), based in Zaire/Soyo, before the final stage of the competition. BSV/WR/DOJ