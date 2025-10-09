Southern Africa: Angola Celebrates 20 Years of World Cup Qualification

7 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola celebrates on Wednesday the 20th anniversary of its unprecedented qualification for the 2026 World Cup in Germany.

The historic feat took place on October 8th at the Amahoro International Stadium in Rwanda, with a goal by Akwa, considered one of the most important goals of the "Palancas Negras."

The former captain's goal also marked the unprecedented qualification of Portuguese-speaking African countries for world football's biggest competition, after decades of failed attempts.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the time, Akwa was the most prominent name in the national team, which had the least chance of reaching the World Cup, but ended up surprising the group's strong contenders (Nigeria, Algeria, and Gabon).

Throughout the campaign, Angola recorded a total of 7 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss in ten matches.

The group that competed in the qualifiers, coached by Oliveira Gonçalves, included João Ricardo, Marito, Lamá, Yamba Asha, André Macanga, Gilberto, Jamba, Maurito, Kali, Akwa, Figueiredo, Jacinto, Flávio, Zé Kalanga, Mendonça, Bruno Mauro, Lebo Lebo, Love Kabungula, Locô, Dias Caires, Manuel, Mantorras, Marco Paulo, Filipe, Miloy, Elisio, Rats, Chinho, Paulinho, Mateus, Delgado, Avelino Lopes, Simão, Sérgio, Joel, Stopirra, and Valente.

Angola was in Group B, along with the national teams of Algeria, Gabon, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe.

Qualifying results:

Algeria - Angola (0-0)

Angola - Nigeria (1-0)

Gabon - Angola (2-2)

Angola - Rwanda (1-0)

Angola - Zimbabwe (1-0)

Zimbabwe - Angola (2-0)

Angola - Algeria (2-1)

Nigeria - Angola (1-1)

Angola - Gabon (3-0)

Rwanda - Angola (0-1)

Twenty years after this historic feat, the Palancas Negras are participating in the qualifying round for the Americas World Cup, with almost no chance of repeating their feat of 2006.

This Wednesday, October 8, the national team plays another qualifying match, against Eswatini, but only to fulfill the schedule. The national team is far from the possibility of reaching the World Cup of the Americas in 2026, in the USA, Canada and Mexico, with a balance of 8 games, 2 wins, 2 losses and 4 draws, totaling 10 points, 9 less than the group leader, Cape Verde (19). WR/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.