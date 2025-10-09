Southern Africa: Angola Celebrates 20 Years of World Cup Qualification

Luanda — Angola celebrates on Wednesday the 20th anniversary of its unprecedented qualification for the 2026 World Cup in Germany.

The historic feat took place on October 8th at the Amahoro International Stadium in Rwanda, with a goal by Akwa, considered one of the most important goals of the "Palancas Negras."

The former captain's goal also marked the unprecedented qualification of Portuguese-speaking African countries for world football's biggest competition, after decades of failed attempts.

At the time, Akwa was the most prominent name in the national team, which had the least chance of reaching the World Cup, but ended up surprising the group's strong contenders (Nigeria, Algeria, and Gabon).

Throughout the campaign, Angola recorded a total of 7 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss in ten matches.

The group that competed in the qualifiers, coached by Oliveira Gonçalves, included João Ricardo, Marito, Lamá, Yamba Asha, André Macanga, Gilberto, Jamba, Maurito, Kali, Akwa, Figueiredo, Jacinto, Flávio, Zé Kalanga, Mendonça, Bruno Mauro, Lebo Lebo, Love Kabungula, Locô, Dias Caires, Manuel, Mantorras, Marco Paulo, Filipe, Miloy, Elisio, Rats, Chinho, Paulinho, Mateus, Delgado, Avelino Lopes, Simão, Sérgio, Joel, Stopirra, and Valente.

Angola was in Group B, along with the national teams of Algeria, Gabon, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe.

Qualifying results:

Algeria - Angola (0-0)

Angola - Nigeria (1-0)

Gabon - Angola (2-2)

Angola - Rwanda (1-0)

Angola - Zimbabwe (1-0)

Zimbabwe - Angola (2-0)

Angola - Algeria (2-1)

Nigeria - Angola (1-1)

Angola - Gabon (3-0)

Rwanda - Angola (0-1)

Twenty years after this historic feat, the Palancas Negras are participating in the qualifying round for the Americas World Cup, with almost no chance of repeating their feat of 2006.

This Wednesday, October 8, the national team plays another qualifying match, against Eswatini, but only to fulfill the schedule. The national team is far from the possibility of reaching the World Cup of the Americas in 2026, in the USA, Canada and Mexico, with a balance of 8 games, 2 wins, 2 losses and 4 draws, totaling 10 points, 9 less than the group leader, Cape Verde (19). WR/DOJ