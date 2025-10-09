Liberia: MOE Warns 'Global Methodist' School Over Unauthorized Graduation Exercise

The Ministry of Education has issued a formal warning to the Evelyn S. Chapman Global Methodist School for organizing an unauthorized graduation ceremony under an unrecognized school name.

In a letter addressed to Rev. Paye Cooper Mondolo, the purported principal of the school located at New Georgia Housing Estate, Montserrado County, on October 6, 2025, the Ministry said its attention was drawn to reports, later verified with documentary evidence, that a graduation exercise was conducted under the name "Evelyn S. Chapman Global Methodist School." The Ministry confirmed it had received a copy of the souvenir program for the ceremony, which reportedly took place on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The Ministry reminded Rev. Mondolo that the Evelyn S. Chapman United Methodist School is the only institution recognized under the United Methodist School System, and no operating permit has been issued for any school under the Name Evelyn S. Chapman Global Methodist School.

Additionally, the letter states that the Ministry has reviewed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for the school's thirty-five (35) Grade 12 students and found that none passed Mathematics, a mandatory requirement for graduation. "Under these circumstances, no graduation exercise should be held for these students, regardless of institutional nomenclature," the Ministry noted, further warning that no graduation exercises should be conducted under the name "Evelyn S. Chapman Global Methodist School" and that no student who has not met the Ministry's graduation criteria is to be graduated.

It further indicated that any academic activity, including graduations, conducted under this unrecognized name is illegal and constitutes a direct violation of Ministry regulations, resulting in severe penalties, including administrative fines, non-recognition of academic credentials, and immediate closure of the school for failing to meet operational standards.

Furthermore, the Ministry directed the school to submit all necessary documentation, including business registration, tax clearance, and other permits, before it can legally operate under any new name.

The letter emphasized that only the United Methodist School System's permit for Evelyn S. Chapman School remains valid until such authorization is obtained.

"We strongly urge you to comply with these directives to avoid sanctions and to protect the academic future of the students under your care," the Ministry concluded.