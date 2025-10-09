Angola: Auhorities Arrest Nurse for Alleged Manslaughter

Dundo — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) arrested on Tuesday (07) a 46-year-old man, supposedly a nurse, in the municipality of Xá-Cassau, north-eastern province of Lunda-Norte, for alleged manslaughter.

According to Graciano Lumanhe, SIC spokesperson in that province, the nurse administered drugs that resulted in the immediate death of a 41-year-old woman.

He explained that the incident occurred after the victim left the medical center at the Yetwene mining project, where she had a consultation. When she went to a pharmacy to purchase medication, she met the nurse, who issued a new prescription and the prescribed drugs may have caused the patient's immediate death.

Following the report of the incident, SIC took immediate action, arresting the suspect, who will be presented to the Public Prosecutor's Office for the appropriate legal proceedings.

