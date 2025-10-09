Uganda: Brightermonday and NGO HR Network Partner to Strengthen Uganda's Non-Profit Workforce

Kampala — BrighterMonday Uganda, in partnership with the NGO HR Network, has announced the upcoming NGO HR Summit 2025, themed "From Uncertainty to Opportunity People, Purpose, and Progress."

The summit, scheduled to bring together human resource leaders and practitioners from across Uganda's non-governmental organization (NGO) sector, seeks to address the evolving challenges of managing people in an increasingly complex operational environment.

According to the organizers, the high-impact gathering aims to equip HR professionals with tools to build resilience, drive purpose-driven talent development, and strengthen leadership capacity within the non-profit community.

"This summit is about transforming uncertainty into opportunity," said a joint statement from BrighterMonday Uganda and the NGO HR Network.

"Uganda's non-profit workforce is the backbone of the country's social and economic development. Investing in HR leadership means investing in the sustainability and impact of the sector itself."

The NGO HR Summit 2025 will focus on empowering HR professionals to enhance operational resilience by helping organizations adapt to shifting funding dynamics, new technologies, and regulatory changes.

It will also explore ways to redefine purpose-driven talent by attracting, developing, and retaining skilled professionals aligned with NGO missions. In addition, the event will emphasize the importance of strategic HR leadership by positioning the HR function as a key contributor to organizational effectiveness and mission fulfillment.

The summit will also serve as a networking platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration across Uganda's NGO community. Organizers say it will create a space for HR leaders to exchange ideas, share best practices, and collectively explore innovative solutions to common challenges facing the sector.

The partnership between BrighterMonday Uganda and the NGO HR Network responds to a growing need for a stable, professional, and values-driven workforce in Uganda's non-profit landscape. By bringing together HR experts, organizational leaders, and development practitioners, the summit aims to strengthen programmatic impact by leveraging human capital for better results.

It also seeks to mitigate risk and ensure sustainability through inclusive, safe, and financially sound HR practices while promoting the use of data-driven recruitment tools and modern HR technologies to bridge the talent gap in the NGO sector.

"The NGO sector's success depends on the quality and dedication of its people," the statement added. "This summit will ensure that HR leaders are empowered to build teams that can sustain impact even amid uncertainty."

The NGO HR Summit 2025 is part of BrighterMonday Uganda's broader mission to support organizations in finding and retaining top talent while contributing to the professionalization of Uganda's development sector.

Through this collaboration, both partners reaffirm their commitment to strengthening the people who power purpose-led change, ensuring that Uganda's NGO community remains resilient, impactful, and globally competitive.