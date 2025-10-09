Malawi: Mhen Bemoans Barriers in Accessing Eye Services

People living with eye problems in Malawi continue to face numerous barriers in accessing quality health services, the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) has said.

MHEN has called on the government to urgently address these challenges by deploying more trained eye health professionals and improving access to essential eye care equipment and services.

The call comes as Malawi joins the global community in commemorating World Sight Day 2025, under the theme "Love Your Eyes," which emphasizes the need to make eye care accessible, available, and affordable for everyone, everywhere.

MHEN Executive Director, George Jobe, said eye health remains a critical component of overall wellbeing, education, and productivity, yet it continues to receive limited attention in the country's public health system.

"Many people, particularly in rural areas, face significant barriers to accessing quality eye care due to shortages of trained professionals, inadequate equipment, and low awareness about preventable eye conditions," said Jobe.

He added that late reporting to health facilities is a common challenge, with many Malawians seeking help only after their vision has significantly deteriorated.

Jobe urged government, development partners, and communities to strengthen eye health systems through public awareness campaigns on the importance of regular eye check-ups.

He also called for the expansion of primary eye care services at community and health centre levels, alongside increased training and deployment of eye care professionals across the country.

Furthermore, MHEN has recommended the integration of eye care into chronic disease management, especially for diabetes, which is a major cause of vision loss.

Jobe also encouraged Malawians to take daily precautions to protect their eyes, particularly during this hot and sunny month of October.

"People should wear tinted or protective glasses in strong sunlight, protect their eyes from dust, chemicals, smoke, and other harmful substances. Drivers should also dim headlights when facing oncoming motorists at night -- or risk penalties," he said.