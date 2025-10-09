Malawi: Capacitating People Managers - Standard Bank Supports Ipmm Annual Conference With Mk15 Million

9 October 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanangwa Mtawali

In a move aimed at strengthening professional development and financial literacy in Malawi, Standard Bank PLC has donated MK15 million to support the Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM) 2025 Annual Conference, scheduled for 23rd to 25th October in Mangochi.

Speaking during a symbolic cheque handover ceremony, Standard Bank's Head of Personal Banking, Takula Kapalamula, said the sponsorship reaffirms the bank's dedication to fostering leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth within Malawi's workforce.

Kapalamula also announced that Standard Bank plans to extend its flagship Financial Fitness Academy to all IPMM members -- an initiative that builds on the bank's ongoing strategic partnership with IPMM, aimed at empowering human resource professionals across the country.

He said the initiative will be complemented by a tailored customer value proposition designed to meet the unique financial needs of HR professionals and their organizations.

"We believe that empowering people managers with financial knowledge and tools is key to building resilient institutions," said Kapalamula. "Our partnership with IPMM reflects our purpose of driving Malawi's growth."

In his remarks, IPMM Executive Director, Willy Nkhoma, expressed gratitude for Standard Bank's generous support, noting that the collaboration extends beyond financial assistance to a shared vision for a future-ready workforce.

"By integrating financial literacy into professional development, we empower our members with the knowledge and resilience to lead thriving organizations and communities," said Nkhoma. "We look forward to a lasting collaboration that continues to benefit our members and the nation as a whole."

This year's conference, themed "HR Re-imagined: Shaping the Future of Work," is expected to bring together leading HR practitioners, thought leaders, and policymakers to explore transformative strategies for people management in the digital age.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

