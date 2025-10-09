Africa: Malawi Is Hosting Africa Broadband Mapping System Conference to Promote Internet Service Delivery

Malawi is hosting a three-day Africa Broadband Mapping to map and promote inclusive digital transformation across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking during the official launch of National Broadband Mapping System in Lilongwe, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director of Telecommunications, Edward Kauka said there is need for countries to have broadband mapping system to identify gaps to improve internet service delivery.

"The system will help to put in infrastructure especially in rural areas where high speed internet connectivity has been a problem while other areas have no connectivity," he said.

According to Kauka broadband results to access to high-speed internet that will lead to high quality service delivery in areas like education, health, agriculture and trade among others.

He added that in Malawi the Broadband Mapping project is intended to start next year with support from European Union (EU) and International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

ITU's Africa Broadband Mapping System Imitative Manager, Tana Jon Kamason said the initiative is a pilot to harmonize the broadband system in Sub Sahara African countries.

"Through the pilot project, mapping will assist in identifying gaps where gaps are in areas of broadband connectivity," he said.

11 countries including Malawi in Sub Saharan Africa have adopted to implement the Broadband Mapping project.