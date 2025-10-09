Africa: Malawi Is Hosting Africa Broadband Mapping System Conference to Promote Internet Service Delivery

9 October 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Malawi is hosting a three-day Africa Broadband Mapping to map and promote inclusive digital transformation across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking during the official launch of National Broadband Mapping System in Lilongwe, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director of Telecommunications, Edward Kauka said there is need for countries to have broadband mapping system to identify gaps to improve internet service delivery.

"The system will help to put in infrastructure especially in rural areas where high speed internet connectivity has been a problem while other areas have no connectivity," he said.

According to Kauka broadband results to access to high-speed internet that will lead to high quality service delivery in areas like education, health, agriculture and trade among others.

He added that in Malawi the Broadband Mapping project is intended to start next year with support from European Union (EU) and International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

ITU's Africa Broadband Mapping System Imitative Manager, Tana Jon Kamason said the initiative is a pilot to harmonize the broadband system in Sub Sahara African countries.

"Through the pilot project, mapping will assist in identifying gaps where gaps are in areas of broadband connectivity," he said.

11 countries including Malawi in Sub Saharan Africa have adopted to implement the Broadband Mapping project.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.