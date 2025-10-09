Africa: No, Soaking Your Right Hand in Cold Water Won't Cure Your Headache - Ignore Social Media Claims

No, soaking your right hand in cold water won't cure your headache; ignore social media claims

IN SHORT: Social media posts claiming that soaking your hand in cold water for five minutes will make headaches "disappear" are circulating on Facebook. But what little research there is says this may make your headaches worse.

A Facebook post claims that soaking your right hand in cold water will stop headaches. It claims the cold water "helps to reduce blood flow to that area, acting as a natural pain relief" and causing your headache to "just disappear".

The post has over six thousand reactions and over 50,000 views. Other posts sharing the same message can be found here and here.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical centre in the US, there are over 150 types of headaches. They are categorised into two groups:

Primary headaches : Headaches that are not related to medical conditions and are usually triggered by lifestyle habits such as lack of sleep, hunger or alcohol consumption. Examples include tension headaches, migraines and cluster headaches.

: Headaches that are not related to medical conditions and are usually triggered by lifestyle habits such as lack of sleep, hunger or alcohol consumption. Examples include tension headaches, migraines and cluster headaches. Secondary headaches: These are symptoms of other medical conditions, including meningitis, concussions or autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or lupus.

Since primary headaches are not related to underlying health issues, they can usually be treated with over-the-counter medication and making lifestyle changes, such as maintaining good posture, not over-exerting yourself and avoiding nicotine.

But what about cold water for pain relief?

Cold therapy for pain relief

Also referred to as "ice therapy", cold therapy is a type of non-drug treatment for pain. Applying ice packs or cold patches on sore parts of the body is an example of this.

Cold therapy works by reducing blood flow to the painful area, which helps to reduce swelling, and by numbing the area, reducing pain. Cold therapy is mostly used for treating pain caused by overusing muscles, swollen tendons and sprains.

In the case of headaches, there is evidence that gently applying a cold pack to the head or neck can be effective. A 2022 review concluded that cold therapy could provide some level of relief from pain caused by migraines. This was echoed by a 2024 study, which found that applying a cold compress to the neck could reduce the pain caused by migraines.

However, both the 2022 review and 2024 study note that more research is needed on the long-term effects of cold therapy on headaches, while a 2021 study notes that the treatment may delay the process of healing.

There is not enough research on applying cold therapy to hands or soaking hands in water to relieve headaches. The studies that do exist either show that this is not effective or that it can make the headache worse. A 2003 study found that submerging a participant's hand in ice water while they were suffering from a migraine made their pain worse.

The dangers of ignoring headaches

Headaches are usually a sign that the body needs something, such as sleep or better nutrition.

In more serious cases, headaches can be a warning sign of a more harmful health issue, such as a clot blocking blood from leaving the brain, or cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or damaged nerves.

Unproven methods may actually make illnesses worse, and experts have previously told Africa Check that relying on home remedies found on social media could delay treatment. If you suffer from headaches, see a healthcare provider for advice on the type of headache you have and the correct treatment.

For tips on how to evaluate health claims, visit our guide.