Kenya Eyes Mandating Corporate CSR Budgets to Fund Startups

9 October 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Kenya is drafting a new policy that would require large companies to allocate part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) budgets to finance startups and innovators
  • The plan mirrors India's Companies Act of 2013, which requires large firms to allocate 2% of their profits to CSR activities
  • If enacted, it would make Kenya one of the first African nations to link CSR funding directly to innovation

Kenya is drafting a new policy that would require large companies to allocate part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) budgets to finance startups and innovators, in a move aimed at strengthening local innovation funding.

The proposal, developed by the Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA), aims to allocate a portion of corporate CSR spending to a national innovation fund that supports early-stage ventures struggling to secure financing beyond the prototype stage.

"We are exploring how to engage the private sector through the CSR framework so that part of their budgets supports national innovation programmes," said KeNIA CEO Tonny Omwansa.

The plan mirrors India's Companies Act of 2013, which requires large firms to allocate 2% of their profits to CSR activities. If enacted, it would make Kenya one of the first African nations to link CSR funding directly to innovation. In 2024, Kenyan startups raised $638 million in venture capital funding.

Key Takeaways

Kenya's plan to redirect CSR budgets toward startups signals a new approach to building a self-sustaining innovation ecosystem amid tightening global venture capital flows. While major firms like Safaricom, Equity Group, and KCB already support education and community projects, the proposed model would institutionalize corporate participation in tech development -- effectively blending philanthropy with economic strategy. Policymakers hope to raise at least KES 4.5 billion ($34.8 million) from private firms to complement the government's KES 1.5 billion ($11.6 million) innovation fund. However, resistance may arise from corporates wary of new spending mandates or oversight requirements. If implemented, the policy could redefine CSR in Africa by tying social responsibility directly to national productivity goals and innovation-led growth, transforming Kenya's private sector into a long-term investor in local entrepreneurship.

