Kenya: Galana Energies Marks 25 Years With Customer Service Week Celebration

Nairobi — Galana Energies is celebrating this year's Customer Service Week under the theme "Galana ni yetu -- Asante Mara Ishirini na Tano," marking 25 years of service to Kenyans.

The campaign honors the company's customers as co-owners of its success story, reflecting on a quarter-century of fueling communities, businesses, and progress across Kenya.

On Tuesday, CEO Anthony Munyasya led the celebrations at the Galana Energies Ruaka Service Station, where he served customers at the pump, handed out branded gifts, and shared breakfast with locals at a nearby eatery -- symbolizing the company's community-first approach.

"As a Kenyan-owned oil marketing company, our story is built together with every Kenyan who has trusted us over the last 25 years. Galana ni yetu. This week, we celebrate them," said Munyasya.

Throughout the week, Galana Energies teams nationwide will engage customers through giveaways, fuel, lubricant, and LPG vouchers, on-the-ground activations, and digital campaigns.

Founded 25 years ago, Galana Energies is one of Kenya's leading oil marketing companies, involved in the import, export, and distribution of petroleum products and LPG -- powering Kenya's growth through reliable energy solutions.