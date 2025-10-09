South Africa: Businessman's Sandton Mansion Raided in R2 Billion Hospital Scandal

Investigators took cars, artwork and furniture from Hangwani Maumela's Sandton mansion, saying he benefited from fake tenders at Tembisa Hospital.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has already frozen R400-million in Maumela's assets, including four Lamborghinis, a Bentley and a boat.

Luxury cars, police vans and moving trucks filled the quiet streets of Sandhurst in Sandton on Thursday morning as investigators raided the mansion of businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

The raid is part of a wider investigation into the R2-billion Tembisa Hospital corruption case.

Police from Bramley, Diepsloot and Alexandra surrounded the property while investigators searched the home. Three large trucks waited outside to load the items that were taken away.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Inside, investigators collected luxury cars, expensive paintings, designer furniture and electronics. The mansion is said to have its own private gym, car wash and barber shop.

The operation comes only weeks after the Asset Forfeiture Unit froze about R400-million worth of Maumela's assets, including four Lamborghinis, a Bentley and a luxury boat.

Investigators say Maumela led one of three criminal groups that made money from fake tenders and inflated contracts at Tembisa Hospital. His companies are believed to have received more than R800-million in fraudulent payments.

According to the investigation, money meant for hospital equipment was instead used to buy cars, mansions and overseas holidays.

Maumela is also said to be related to President Cyril Ramaphosa through a previous marriage, although the president has denied knowing him personally.

His name first appeared in 2022 when whistle-blower Babita Deokaran flagged suspicious payments to companies linked to him. Deokaran was later murdered outside her home in Johannesburg.

Opposition parties have called for Maumela's arrest, saying the case shows how deep corruption runs in South Africa's health system.

Investigators say they will continue freezing assets until all stolen state money is recovered.

Pictured above: SIU officials at Hangwani Maumela's Sandhurst home in Sandton.

image source: Supplied