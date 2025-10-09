Kenya: Runda Residents Demonstrate Over Illegal Attempt to Grab Public Land

Nairobi — Demonstrations were Thursday staged in the leafy suburb of Runda, Nairobi County, as residents protested against what they termed an illegal attempt to seize public land reserved for a community park and children's playground.

The peaceful march,drew residents who accused the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Nairobi County Government of unlawfully approving the construction of residential apartments on the eight-acre public parcel.

Carrying placards the residents decried the shrinking of green spaces in the city, warning that the planned development not only violates zoning laws but also poses an environmental risk to the neighbourhood.

The disputed land, located within Karura Ward, has long served as a communal open space for recreation and environmental preservation.

Residents alleged that a private developer, reportedly backed by powerful interests, had already fenced off the area and commenced preliminary works despite their objections.

The Runda Residents Association (RRA) accused officials at City Hall of issuing construction permits without due consultation, contrary to constitutional requirements for public participation in planning decisions.

The association demanded that both NEMA and the county government revoke the approvals immediately and investigate how the project was sanctioned.

Karura Ward Member of County Assembly Kamau Fiunifiu, who joined the protesters, pledged to oppose the development both in the County Assembly and on the ground.

"We assemble here as leaders and residents of this community, exercising public participation," said Fiunifiu.

"The people have said no, and I am here to affirm and amplify that voice. The best guardians of this land are not at City Hall it is you, the community."

Fiunifiu further cautioned that the site lies adjacent to the Runda Basin, a critical drainage area that collects runoff from neighbouring estates. He warned that construction in the area could worsen flooding during heavy rains.

"If this development proceeds, we will face serious ecological problems.That is why we are saying no not just for ourselves, but for the environment,"he stated.

Runda Residents Association Chairman Chris Gitonga echoed the concerns, accusing certain officials within NEMA and Nairobi County of collusion and negligence.

"We have been told this development is approved, but the question is by who?Someone in the county and at NEMA is enabling this impunity. The people behind this must be held accountable,"Gitonga noted.

The chairman also pointed to recent flooding incidents in the estate, blaming them on illegal alterations to the land's natural drainage.

"Before this project began, no one in Runda ever had to pump water out of their homes.Now, after the terrain was altered, residents along Benin Drive spent nights battling floods. What will happen when 16 new houses go up on that site?"Gitonga posed.

Residents also voiced fears that the development could undermine security and disrupt the quiet, low-density nature of Runda, long protected by strict planning by-laws.

The residents vowed to take legal action against those responsible for approving the project, insisting that the land must remain public and protected.