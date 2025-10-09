Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Discusses State's Economic and Social Policy Within Comprehensive National Vision

Tunis, Oct 8 — A Cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday under chairmanship of Prime Minister Sarrah Zaafrani Zenzri, to discuss the State's economic and social policy, devised within a comprehensive national vision aimed at building a national economy that balances social justice and economic growth.

The Prime Minister said that this policy seeks to rebuild a national economy founded on fairness and inclusive development, underlining the need to implement structural economic reforms to sustain comprehensive development and reconcile the requirements of social justice with the imperatives of economic growth, while placing the citizen at the core of all State economic and social policies.

She further stated that this policy forms part of the implementation of constitutional principles and the consolidation of the principle of self-reliance to achieve social justice and equity among all social groups.

Zaafrani Zenzri underlined that 2026 will be a pivotal year, marking the first year of implementation of the 2026-2030 Development Plan, which establishes a new development model based on bottom-up planning to achieve fair and inclusive growth, starting from the local level and extending through the regional and national levels.

She added that the State's economic and social policy is part of the broader nation-building process, reflecting national choices aimed at maintaining a balance between social justice and economic growth, within a comprehensive national framework that boosts the competitiveness and resilience of the Tunisian economy to external shocks.

During the meeting, Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh presented an overview of the main features of this policy, which seeks to build a national economy grounded in new foundations that ensure balance between social justice and economic development.

The policy prioritises several core objectives, notably preserving the purchasing power particularly for low- and middle-income households to enhance social justice; improving productivity across key sectors; and gradually restoring fiscal balance, supported by the positive trends observed in economic indicators in 2025.

It also seeks to accelerate the implementation of development projects, regarded as a primary driver of economic activity and investment.

The policy framework focuses on several main pillars: promoting economic and social inclusion and equal opportunities, reinforcing the social security system, expanding and improving healthcare services, supporting vulnerable groups, boosting employment and the creation of decent jobs, reducing unemployment and precarious work, providing social housing, and fostering communitarian companies.

It also emphasises human capital development and building of the national capacities, particularly in education, higher education, scientific research, vocational training, and the promotion of youth, sports, and cultural activities.

Other priorities include enhancing economic competitiveness, supporting investment through an improved business climate, modernising public administration, and bolstering the local and regional development and integration.

Furthermore, the policy seeks to promote comprehensive and equitable development in its economic, social, and environmental dimensions by improving agricultural production systems, developing water management and wastewater treatment, and increasing reliance on renewable energy sources.