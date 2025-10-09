African Development Fund Launches ADF-16 Delivery and Results Report 2025 - Driving Inclusive Growth Through Strategic Investments for Impactful Results

The African Development Bank Group today released its African Development Fund (ADF-16) Delivery and Results Report for 2025, demonstrating the Fund's significant impact in supporting sustainable development across Africa's low-income countries.

In a global context marked by economic turbulence, mounting debt, and security challenges, Africa continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience. The 2025 ADF-16 report illustrates the Fund's response to these challenges and its commitment to accelerating structural transformation, strengthening climate resilience, and driving inclusive growth.

The report was released during the third meeting on the ADF-17 Replenishment which is taking place in Lusaka, Zambia, from 7-9 October 2025.

Report reveals transformative results for 2024:

Titled "Driving Inclusive Growth: Strategic Investments for Impactful Results," the report highlights the transformative impact of the African Development Fund In 2024.

ADF investments helped 2.9 million people gain access to clean water services, connected 500,761 people to electricity (including 251,766 women), and improved health services for 1.2 million people. Operations also supported 24,403 agribusinesses (including 8,380 led by women), over 520,000 farmers with climate-resilient technologies, and constructed or rehabilitated 614 km of roads improving transport access for 3.5 million people. The Fund created or supported 115,564 direct jobs and 449,224 indirect jobs, while improving access to basic ICT services for 1.3 million people.

New Strategic Priorities:

The report spotlights the Bank's transformational initiatives, notably Mission 300, a partnership with the World Bank aiming to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030, with commitments worth over $55 billion from the two institutions and other development partners.[1]

Climate action has become a core priority of the African Development Fund: The Climate Action Window (CAW) successfully mobilized $442 million, and 99% of new ADF-funded projects now incorporate climate resilience measures. The Fund has also reinforced its focus on fragility and conflict by systematically applying a "fragility lens" across all operations.

Empowerment of women and youth remains a key focus of the Fund: All ADF-supported operations are now classified with a gender marker, and 96% of new projects include gender equality components. Additionally, over 290,000 direct and indirect jobs were created for youth between the ages of 15 and 35 in 2024.

"Together, with ambition and solidarity, let us engage with Africa's youth to forge a new chapter of growth, resilience, and shared prosperity," said Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank Group. "This is a defining moment. The African Development Fund stands ready to meet Africa's aspirations, leveraging strategic partnerships and innovation for speed, scale and impact."

About the ADF Delivery and Results Report

This report assesses development results delivered by the African Development Fund (ADF) in its 16th replenishment cycle (2023-2025) across its 37 beneficiary countries, covering operations completed in 2024, with highlights of newly-approved investments.

The report also summarises the progress on implementing ADF-16 institutional commitments. Complementing the Annual Development Effectiveness Review (ADER) which covers operations of the Bank Group, it focuses specifically on the ADF's impact under its two strategic pillars and cross-cutting priority themes. It serves as the Fund's flagship accountability and performance review tool.

Click here for the full report.

[1] Development partners including the French Development Agency, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and the OPEC Fund for International Development made commitments.