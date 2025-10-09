Rwanda: Mahwi Grain Millers Lists Second Tranche Bond On Bourse

Mahwi Grain Millers, a local producer of grain and other milling products based in Bugesera Industrial Park, on October 8, listed its second tranche bond on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE), marking another step in the firm's presence in the country's capital market.

The listing is part of the company's Rwf5 billion five-year note programme aimed at expanding its grain trading and milling operations.

The second issuance is worth Rwf2 billion and follows the listing of the company's first tranche of the note programme worth Rwf3 billion on the RSE in September 2024.

"We are grateful to those who trusted us, and it has shown that Rwandans and our corporates are ready to increase the investments into our private companies and to increase the savings that are channeled into the stock exchange," said Chantal Habiyakare, the chairperson of the company's board.

This listing brings the total number of corporate bonds on the local bourse to seven.

Each new listing, it observed, reinforces the RSE's role as a sustainable platform for capital raising, enabling businesses to expand, innovate, and contribute to Rwanda's economic transformation.

"With each new listing, we strengthen Rwanda's Capital Market as a catalyst for growth, innovation, and shared prosperity," said RSE Chief Executive Officer, Celestin Rwabukumba, while speaking at the event.

Mahwi Grain Millers was incorporated in 2018. The company specialises in processing grains into human food and animal feed at an industrial scale.