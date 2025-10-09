Rwanda: How Standards Can Open Global Markets for African SMEs

At the ongoing International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Annual Meeting 2025 in Kigali, one topic has taken centre stage: how to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) meet standards certification requirements to access broader markets and drive sustainable national development.

In developing economies, MSMEs are often described as the engine of growth. They create jobs, foster innovation, and contribute significantly to national output. Yet, despite their central role, many remain locked out of lucrative export markets because they cannot meet the technical and regulatory standards required internationally.

Speakers at the meeting stressed that standards are not merely bureaucratic hurdles, they are the foundation of trust in trade. Without them, MSMEs cannot compete effectively, especially in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and food processing where quality, safety, and traceability are critical.

"Without compliance, access to export markets remains largely out of reach," one expert observed. "But with the right support, SMEs can transition from informal production to sustainable competitiveness."

Rwanda's model for supporting SMEs

Rwanda provides an example of how government-led initiatives can help small businesses thrive. According to Raymond Murenzi, Director General of the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB), SMEs make up 90 per cent of Rwanda's businesses, contribute 50 per cent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and provide more than 60 per cent of national employment.

Despite this economic weight, fewer than 1 per cent of them export their products, a situation that RSB aims to change through the Zamukana Ubuziranenge Programme.

The initiative, launched in 2017, adopts a maturity model-based approach that helps SMEs progress step by step toward achieving certification, including the Standardisation Mark (S-Mark), system certifications, and other licenses necessary to compete regionally and internationally.

"Standards implementation is not an event; it's a process," Murenzi said. "Through this programme, we identify operational gaps, provide technical assistance, and help SMEs progressively comply with standards."

He noted that Zamukana Ubuziranenge has gained strong government backing and growing interest from development partners and the private sector, thanks to its measurable impact on business performance.

"This programme is very key for our country because SMEs are improving their operations and, in doing so, are contributing directly to national development strategies," Murenzi said.

The initiative aligns with Rwanda's broader vision to boost industrialisation and exports while ensuring quality and sustainability in local production.

Lessons from Somalia

Elsewhere on the continent, similar efforts are taking shape. Abdulrashid Mohamed Abdi, Head of Food Safety at the Somalia Bureau of Standards, said his institution has taken proactive steps to empower SMEs to access international markets.

Through its participation in the Standards for Sustainability (S4S) programme, Somalia has focused on awareness campaigns, training, and stakeholder engagement to help businesses understand and meet international standards.

"SMEs in Somalia contribute more than 50 per cent to GDP and provide 80 per cent of employment, particularly for youth," Abdi said. "But they face serious challenges accessing markets both regional and international because many cannot comply with global standards and regulations."

To address these challenges, the bureau has organised national consultations, rolled out capacity-building programmes, and deployed trained staff to guide SMEs through the certification process.

According to Abdi, the approach has improved coordination, attracted development partners, and increased SME competitiveness.

From the private sector perspective, Abdul Qadir Mohamed Nur, International Relations Manager at SomFresh Fruits and Vegetables in Mogadishu, said standardisation has been crucial for expanding exports.

"Somalia is known for its bananas, and global demand is high," he said. "But to export, you must meet each country's specific requirements. That's what pushed us to focus on standardisation."

He added that certification has enabled SomFresh to supply supermarkets and hotels locally while preparing to expand into regional and international markets.

Why standards matter

ISO President Sung Hwan Cho highlighted that compliance with international standards is essential for countries aiming to grow their exports.

"If you want to export, you must prove your products and services are safe and qualified," he said. "That's why international standards really matter--they promote trade across borders among states with different regulatory frameworks."

He added that strong national quality infrastructures based on standards ensure product safety and consumer confidence domestically, reinforcing economic resilience.

SMEs, sustainability, and partnerships

Yvette Ishimwe, Founder and CEO of Iriba Water Group, a Rwandan company providing safe drinking water through solar-powered purification said meeting standards has transformed how SMEs like hers operate.

"Standards are key for SMEs to grow and to open doors to partnerships, including financing opportunities," she said. "They level the playing field, allowing small businesses to demonstrate how they contribute to sustainability and biodiversity, just like large corporations."

Her remarks resonated with a broader message from the Kigali meeting: that investing in quality infrastructure, training, and certification support for SMEs is not optional--it's essential for inclusive growth.

As global trade becomes increasingly standards-driven, countries that equip their small businesses to meet these requirements will not only expand exports but also create more resilient, competitive economies.