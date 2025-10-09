Rwanda: How Umurerwa Is Helping Women Reclaim Bodies, Minds

At 29 years old, Celine Umurerwa has transformed her personal journey of self-discovery into a mission to help women reconnect with themselves. Her path began during a five-year stay in Nigeria, where she experienced the disorientation and stress that comes from living away from home. Feeling lost, she started searching for something to help her reconnect with herself.

It was during this time that Umurerwa discovered Pilates, an exercise discipline that combines core strength, flexibility, balance, and mind-body connection.

"It was the most beautiful experience I've ever had with anything related to fitness," she says.

The practice not only strengthened her body but also helped calm her mind and restore a sense of inner balance. Experiencing this transformative power firsthand, she knew she wanted to bring it back home hence, Zoe Wellness Studio.

The birth of Zoe Wellness Studio

Upon returning to Kigali, Umurerwa founded Zoe Wellness Studio, a space dedicated to helping women prioritize their well-being.

"Women give so much -- their time, their energy, their love. Zoe was created for women to give to themselves first, to reconnect with their bodies, minds, and spirits," she explains.

The studio offers a variety of classes, including Pilates, aerial yoga, power yoga, vinyasa yoga, Zumba, Afro dance, and sexy-on-heels dance. While primarily designed as a safe and private space for women, men can also access separate classes tailored to their needs.

For Umurerwa, Pilates is far more than a physical exercise.

"It works on your core, your flexibility, your balance, and the control of your body. It's very deliberate and slow, so it also calms your mind and helps you reconnect with yourself."

Many participants report profound emotional release, with some even shedding tears during sessions as they process stress or mental tension.

The benefits of Pilates, as Celine highlights, extend well beyond physical fitness. Pilates strengthens the core, improving posture and preventing back pain, while sculpting lean and flexible muscles without adding bulk.

The practice also enhances balance, coordination, and overall body control, helping individuals become more aware of how they move. Beyond the physical, Pilates offers mental clarity through its slow, intentional movements that calm the mind and ease stress. And perhaps best of all, a single one-hour session is enough to deliver a complete, rejuvenating full-body experience.

Zoe Wellness Studio is not only a space for exercise but also a vibrant community. "I've met so many women I never would have otherwise. We share, support, and learn from each other. It's about reclaiming life, one session at a time," she said.

She emphasizes the importance of self-investment, encouraging women to prioritize their own wellness before attending to everything else in their lives.

The name "Zoe" means "life," a choice that resonates deeply with Celine.

"I've had serious life experiences, and I wanted a name that represents growth, vitality, and transformation. Everyone who comes here changes their life in some way -- they reclaim it or improve it."

Celine urges anyone hesitant about exercise or wellness to take the first step. "Pilates isn't just stretching. It's a full-body experience. Once you try it, you'll feel the difference," she says.

Classes are offered Monday through Saturday, with morning, afternoon, evening, and private sessions to accommodate diverse schedules.