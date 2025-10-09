Rwanda: When It Rained Tennis in Rubavu

Yet again, for the 8th time, more than 100 lawn tennis enthusiasts raised to the border town of Rubavu to what continuously proves to be the highest anticipated event on Rwanda's social tennis calendar.

Organised by Nyarutarama Tennis Club, the Rubavu Tennis Tournament was hosted in partnership with DND Developers and supported by Lake Kivu Serena and Sawa Citi Supermarkets.

The event brought together the clubs of Cercle Sportifs de Kigali, Ecology Tennis Club, Kanombe Tennis Club, Bugesera Tennis Club, Vision City Tennis Club, Musanze Tennis Club (for the 1st time) and the resident club - Rubavu Tennis Club

For the 1st time, the men's singles had a record 22 participants and this huge turnout accounted for the falling of 4 of the 8 top seeds falling on day one. Home boys - Tchimanga Kasonga and Matonde Joseph were joined by Bugesera star - Aimé Murwanashyaka and CSK hopeful - Alexis Filos Byiringiro in the fans' stands as competition soared. Not even tournament favourite - Dr. Richard Munyaneza was spared as he fell in the 1st round to his doubles partner/clubmate - Juvens Hakorimana. The latter would go on to shockingly dump out Innocent Rukundo (Mimi) - a former pro-player since turned amateur.

When the skies opened up to a heavy downpour towards the end of Day 1, the organisers drew the curtains on Day 1 and play resumed the following day.

Day 2 of the DND-sponsored tournament was full of action, disappointments and fun as the Men's Singles & Doubles, Women's Singles & Doubles, Mixed Doubles as well as Seniors Doubles all took off simultaneously.

Yet again, the rains came with a futile attempt to ruin the party but the tournament organisers and players were bent on playing tennis. As the tournament forced into a 3rd day, it was clear that nothing can come between tennis lovers and their game.

When it came to the women's doubles finals, local ladies in Rhabia Umuhoza & youthful Cathy Bolangi could not overcome the experience of Tennis Rwanda Children's Foundation (TRCF) founder Joselyn Umulisa & Clenia Niyonshima (Jolie)

With few matches played due to weather constraints and time, the women's crown was taken by Goma-based teenage sensation - Cathy Bolangi, who hails from a tennis family.

One of the most competitive categories is the Mixed Doubles category. In a highly-billed affair, Nyarutarama's number one player - Souleymane Sene shook off his semi-final loss to pair with Joselyn Umulisa to overcome the dangerous Tchimanga Kasango & Cathy Bolangi to lift the coveted crown.

The Men's Doubles was not with its own drama. With teams advancing through the toss of the coin due to rain interruptions, Alex Shyaka paired with seasoned coach Alain Mwizerwa (Papi) to oust the top seeds in Juvens Hakorimana & Dr. Richard Munyaneza. However, the latter reigned to win themselves shopping vouchers courtesy of Sawa Citi Supermarket, complimentary accommodation at Serena Hotel in addition to the winners trophies.

The long-awaited men's final lived up to its expectations as it was a repeat of the 2024 edition. Local favourite - Aime Rugwiza yet again faced off with tournament 2nd seed - Juvens Hakorimana. The stands were packed with fans from Kigali, Rubavu, Goma, Musanze, Bugesera to witness how the Rubavu version of the Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry would end up.

Results tell a different story. Juvens Hakorimana overcame an overnight hamstring injury to triumph over defending champion Aime Rugwiza in straight sets (6/1, 6/2) in a highly tense but entertaining affair.

At the end of the prize-giving, Mr. Jonathan Cheris - the GM of Lake Kivu Serena thanked the participants and pledged a bigger and better tournament next year.