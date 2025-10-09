Congo-Kinshasa: The External Situation Report N°04 on the Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was issued on 7 October, and contains data as reported on 5 October 2025.

press release

The Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) shows signs of containment, with no new confirmed or probable cases reported since our last update (Situation Report #3). However, one death, a 3-week-old neonate, was reported among hospitalized confirmed cases. As of 5 October 2025, ten days have passed without any newly reported cases (Figure 1), indicating potential control of transmission in the affected areas. The most recent cases were reported from Bulape and Dikolo Health Areas on 26 September 2025, while other previously affected health areas within Bulape Health Zone have not reported new cases for more than one to three weeks. These include Ingongo (24 days), Bulape Communautaire (17 days), Bambalaie (16 days), and Mpianga (13 days).

A total of 1,985 contacts remain under follow-up, of whom 98.6% (n=1 957) were seen on 5 October 2025. Over the past week, six patients have been treated and discharged from the Ebola Treatment Centre (ETC), bringing the total number of recoveries to 15 since the onset of the outbreak. Six confirmed cases remain hospitalized and are receiving clinical care. If no new cases are reported, the country will commence the 42-day countdown to declare the end of the outbreak, once the remaining patients are discharged.

Cumulatively, 64 cases (53 confirmed and 11 probable), including 43 deaths (32 confirmed, 11 probable) have been reported from six affected health areas in Bulape Health Zone, Kasai Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo since the onset of the outbreak. The crude case fatality ratio (CFR) is 67.2%. There have been five cases among health workers (four nurses and one laboratory technician), three of whom have died. The epicentres of the outbreak have been in Dikolo (26 cases, 15 deaths) and Bulape (24 cases, 20 deaths) Health Areas, which together account for 78.1% of the total cases reported and 81.4% of all deaths.

Media contacts:

mediainquiries@who.int

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn