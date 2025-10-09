Liberia: Alumni Group Turns U.S.$12k Refurbished Classroom to UL Law School

In a major show of alumni-driven support for legal education, Noble Second Floor, a dynamic network of law students, lawyers, and judges, has refurbished and turned over a US$12,000 classroom module to the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia (UL).

The project, fully funded by contributions from the organization's members, is part of Noble Second Floor's ongoing commitment to promoting academic excellence, public legal education, and humanitarian service.

Speaking during the turnover ceremony held on Tuesday, October 7, at the law school's Capitol Hill campus, the organization's President, Josiah Monmia, said the initiative was the product of collective sacrifice and vision.

"In keeping with our vision to ensure academic excellence, we believe that such excellence cannot thrive unless we have a conducive learning environment," Monmia said. "So the Noble Second Floor decided to carry out this project on the law school campus."

Monmia revealed that the group's members pooled personal resources to complete the project, adding that it was entirely self-funded through dues paid by members.

"We don't have support from anywhere; it is just the dues that members pay through which we try to do this," he explained. "This is a model project that we intend to replicate in other classrooms."

He commended Associate Professor Kpadeson Sumo, under whose leadership the project was implemented, and noted that the group intends to expand its efforts to include scholarships, donations of study materials, and public legal education programs such as "What the Law Says."

Monmia further emphasized the need for alumni of the law school to give back to their alma mater.

"More than 90 percent of practicing lawyers in Liberia are products of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, yet many have not returned to give back to the institution that nurtured their careers," he said.

He described Noble Second Floor as a group born out of the vision of nine founding members who resolved to contribute to the law school's advancement and societal development through service and philanthropy.

The ceremony brought together UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan, current and former deans of the law school, legal practitioners, members of the Noble Second Floor, and other stakeholders from the legal and academic communities.

Receiving the refurbished facility on behalf of the university, Dr. Maparyan praised the organization for its selfless contribution and the spirit of unity behind the project.

"When you get to the end of your life and start reflecting on it, the things you did for others and the impact you made will be what you remember and feel proud of," Dr. Maparyan said. "You won't be reflecting on what others did for you but on what you did to make the world a better place."

She described the project as a legacy of humility, service, and love for justice and Liberia, noting that it exemplifies the ideals of professional responsibility and national development.

"This project is not only a sign of humility but also a demonstration of love for Liberia, for justice, and for future generations of lawyers," she added.

The initiative by Noble Second Floor marks a growing trend of alumni-led investments at the University of Liberia. With plans to replicate similar efforts across the law school, the group continues to set a benchmark for collaboration, patriotism, and social responsibility within Liberia's legal community.