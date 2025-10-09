Liberia: US-Based Christian Group, Partners Donate to Vulnerable Children

A United States-based Christian organization, Carriers of the Cross Ministers Mission (CCMM), in partnership with Liberia's Kyne Hands Foundation (KHF), has extended humanitarian assistance to vulnerable children at the Madam Victoria Orphan Home in Careysburg, outside Monrovia.

The donation, made on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, included food and non-food items such as bags of rice, clothing, vegetable oil, and other essential materials. This initiative is part of CCMM's global outreach program aimed at supporting underprivileged communities through acts of faith and compassion.

Speaking during the presentation, Pastor Allison Teddei, Presiding Prelate of CCMM, said the organization was inspired to visit Liberia after being contacted by KHF.

"We are led by God to go into different countries to give, share, and inspire," Pastor Teddei said. "Our mission is to carry the cross for others by lifting burdens and contributing to humanity. We are honored to be in Liberia to show love, compassion, and commitment to those in need."

The donation was channeled through KHF's Child Care and Protection Project, which works to prevent and rescue children from abuse and neglect while improving access to education, nutrition, and healthcare.

Kyne Hands Foundation, headquartered at Bend & Stop, Kebbah Road, Barnersville, is dedicated to promoting health, education, and protection for vulnerable children, women, and girls under the philosophy: "Small Changes Lead to Lasting Impact." Its programs focus on preventing child abuse, increasing school attendance by providing food, shelter, and educational support, improving children's living conditions and mental health, funding early childhood and primary education with uniforms, shoes, book bags, and learning materials, and addressing child malnutrition, medical support, and family economic empowerment.

Receiving the donation, Mr. Varney Ali Sheriff, Country Manager of KHF, expressed gratitude to CCMM for their generosity.

"On behalf of the Kyne Hands Foundation and the children, we want to express our deepest gratitude to the Carriers of the Cross Ministers Mission," Mr. Sheriff said. "Your gesture is a testament to true Christian compassion. We are honored that you came all the way from the United States to serve and contribute to humanity."

Mr. Sheriff explained that KHF was founded in response to the trauma and hardship caused by Liberia's civil conflict, which deeply affected women and children. The foundation works across Montserrado, Nimba, Margibi, Bong, and Gbarpolu Counties, with its current focus on completing its head office in Montserrado.

He also emphasized the importance of sustained partnerships: "There are still many challenges ahead, but through continued partnership and collective effort, we can make small changes that lead to lasting impact."

The donation reflects a shared commitment by CCMM and KHF to improve the welfare of Liberia's most vulnerable children and to strengthen community-based initiatives that promote hope, dignity, and opportunity.