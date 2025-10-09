Rwanda: Govt Set to Inaugurate Over 150km of New Roads

The government is set to inaugurate a number of newly completed road projects in various parts of the country on Thursday, October 9.

The roads are expected to enhance connectivity, promote trade and foster climate-resilient development.

They cover a 151km network comprising Nyagatare-Rukomo road, 73km long whose construction began in 2019, Huye-Kitabi road, 53km long, connecting Huye, Nyamagabe, Rusizi and Nyamasheke districts; and Rubengera-Gisiza road, which spans 25km.

Also read: Rwf11bn for Nyagatare-Rukomo road construction

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The projects were implemented by the government in partnership with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Saudi Fund for Development, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and OPEC Fund for International Development.

A total of 2,475 jobs were created, benefiting about 3 million residents within the project areas, according to a statement from the government.

According to Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), Nyagatare-Rukomo road created 633 jobs and benefited 1,102,685 people; Huye-Kitabi road created 1,096 jobs and benefited 1,150,452 people; while Rubengera-Gisiza road created 746 jobs and benefited 743,049 people.

Also read: Saudi Fund finances Huye-Kitabi road construction

"These projects exemplify Rwanda's commitment to developing modern, inclusive and climate-resilient transportation infrastructure that links people to opportunities and markets," said Imena Munyampenda, Director General of RTDA.

Project scope and additional works

The three corridors were upgraded to durable asphalt standards, incorporating drainage systems, slope stabilisation and safety measures aimed at reducing transportation costs, minimising travel times and improving market accessibility and service delivery.

Also read: Govt unveils Rwf360bn project to construct 215km of tarmac roads

Additional works include Nyagatare-Rwempasha section, 18.5km long, currently in progress as part of Nyagatare-Rukomo road project; Huye-Gisagara, 13.8km, and Nyamagabe-Murambi, 2.8km, both completed under Huye-Kitabi project; as well as a 23-kilometre street-lighting installation on Rubengera-Gisiza (Kivu Belt Lot 6).

RTDA explained that the projects play a pivotal role in advancing Vision 2050, the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), the Transport Sector Policy and Strategy and the Sector Strategic Plan by fostering national and regional connectivity, facilitating cross-border trade with Uganda, Burundi and DR Congo and enhancing access to education, healthcare and markets, particularly for rural communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The upgrades incorporate designs that are resilient to climate change and include environmental safeguards, reflecting Rwanda's dedication to the principles of sustainable infrastructure development," reads a statement from RTDA.