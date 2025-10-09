Rwanda: 12 Major Events to Watch in Kigali Before 2025 Ends

Rwanda is gearing up for what officials are calling a "busy end of the year", as the country prepares to host a series of high-profile conferences and summits in the last quarter of 2025.

These events are set to bring global leaders, innovators, and changemakers to Kigali, which has already hosted key events, such as the just-concluded UCI Road World Championships and UCI Congress and the PMI Global Summit Series Africa and the International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science.

Spanning sectors from technology and health to sustainability and energy, here is a look at the top events shaping Rwanda's calendar this season, as listed by Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB).

ISO Annual Meeting

Already underway from October 6 to 10 at Kigali Convention Centre, International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Annual Meeting has convened experts from around the world to discuss innovations in global standards, industrial quality, and sustainability practices.

2. Africa HealthTech Summit

From October 13 to 15, Kigali Convention Centre will host the Africa HealthTech Summit, bringing together policymakers, innovators, and researchers exploring how digital technology is transforming healthcare delivery across Africa.

3. World Congress on Agroforestry (WCA)

Running from October 20 to 24 at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV), this event congress will focus on sustainable land use, climate resilience, and the role of agroforestry in achieving food security.

4. Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Ending the year on an adrenaline-fueled note, Professional Fighters League (PFL) will bring world-class mixed martial arts (MMA) action to Rwanda. Known for its unique "win and advance" format, PFL is broadcast and streamed to 190 countries with 20 leading media partners.

Backed by top-tier investors including SURJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, and NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners, the league attracts a global audience of 650 million MMA fans, the youngest and fastest-growing demographic in sports today.

5. Mobile World Congress (GSMA)

Between October 21 and 23, Kigali will once again welcome the Mobile World Congress at Kigali Convention Centre, where global tech leaders and African startups will discuss the continent's digital transformation and the future of connectivity.

6. Africa Hepatitis Summit

Health experts and advocates will gather from October 28 to 30 at Kigali Marriott Hotel to accelerate Africa's efforts in eliminating hepatitis and strengthening public health systems.

7. Hanga Pitchfest

On November 14, BK Arena will come alive with young innovators showcasing their ideas to investors and partners at Rwanda's flagship entrepreneurship event, Hanga Pitchfest -- a celebration of creativity and homegrown solutions.

8. Global Health Supply Chain Forum

From November 18 to 20, Kigali Convention Centre will host this global forum dedicated to improving health logistics, medicine access, and supply chain resilience in developing countries.

9. OIF Ministerial Meeting

Between November 19 and 21, ministers and delegates from Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) will meet at Kigali Convention Centre to discuss cooperation, governance, and shared development goals across Francophone nations.

The event will draw delegations from 93 states and governments of the Francophonie.

10. Norrsken Africa Week

Happening from November 20to 21 at Norrsken Kigali, this event will bring together investors, founders, and tech enthusiasts for one of Africa's most vibrant startup and innovation festivals.

11. Africa Energy Expo

From November 25 to 27, Kigali Convention Centre will host leaders from across the energy sector to explore clean technologies, renewable power, and Africa's sustainable energy future.

12. Rwanda Mining Week

Rounding off the year from December 2 to 5, Kigali Convention Centre will welcome stakeholders in the mining industry to discuss innovation, investment, and sustainability in Africa's mineral development.