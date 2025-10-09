Ethiopia: Spain Signals Strong Intent to Expand Partnership With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Spanish ambassador to Ethiopia reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening diplomatic, developmental, and economic ties with Ethiopia, underscoring a strong desire to expand cooperation across diverse sectors.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Spanish Ambassador to Ethiopia Guillermo López Mac-Lellan highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral relations and Spain's strategic interest in further strengthening its collaboration with Ethiopia.

Spain is keen to build a more comprehensive partnership with Ethiopia, one that supports long-term development, the Ambassador stated.

Ambassador López Mac-Lellan also noted that Spain is actively working with Ethiopia in areas such as climate change mitigation, resilience-building, and broader sustainable development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

These efforts, he said, are aligned with Ethiopia's national priorities and Spain's global development agenda.

The ambassador also emphasized that the two countries will enhance their political, economic and social cooperation.

The Ambassador placed particular emphasis on Spain's commitment to gender equality, pointing out that empowering Ethiopian women is essential for achieving inclusive development.

"Many Ethiopian women are now empowered to take on leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to the country's development journey," he said, adding that Spain is proud to support initiatives that foster women's active participation in economic and social spheres.

In the health sector, Spain is collaborating with Ethiopia in providing tangible support by supplying medical equipment and offering professional training programs aimed at building local healthcare capacity.

According to the ambassador, this cooperation will be expanded to regions as well to further strengthening health system and improves access to essential services.

The Ambassador also noted Spain's collaborative involvement in projects designed to improve the quality of life for both refugees and host communities in Ethiopia.

These include initiatives to expand access to clean water, promote solar energy, and enhance basic social services.

He also stated that his country is determined to strengthen both bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Ethiopia, he said.