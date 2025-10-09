South Africa: Good News As Weather, Confidence and Machinery Sales Align for SA Agriculture Boost

The positive weather outlook and robust tractor sales provide sufficient comfort for us to maintain an optimistic view about the season ahead.

South Africa's agricultural sector is in what some would consider a relatively quiet period, before the busy season starts again in a few weeks.

Farmers will soon begin tilling the land for summer crops, starting in mid-October. Towards the end of November, the table grape industry will also start with its harvesting period, followed by the winter crops, and there will be more activity from that period onwards.

This breather provides us time to assess what the 2025-26 summer crop season may have in store. There is room for optimism as we see some early indications that the 2025-26 season may yet be another strong production year for South Africa's agriculture.

La Niña-induced rains

This comes as we emerge from a solid 2024-25 season characterised by ample harvests of various crops, fruits and vegetables, and a better grazing veld, supported by the favourable La Niña-induced rains.

Looking to the upcoming season, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society, which we have long leaned on for forecasts, released its monthly update on 19 September, indicating an increased possibility of La Niña occurrence from October through to early next year. The forecast indicates a moderate probability (56%) of La Niña conditions...