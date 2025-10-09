South Africa: Asset Recovery - - South Africa Not Alone in 'Pay Back the Money' Fight

8 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lindsey Schutters

Financial fraud is rife the world over -- at least that's what the world's top legal experts told Daily Maverick at the Frontiers of Asset Recovery Conference 2025.

The previous Frontiers of Asset Recovery Conference was held at the Oyster Box in Umhlanga. The fact that the 2025 edition was at the Mount Nelson shows the organisers are quite wedded to that old money charm.

Fraud, unfortunately, we heard at the conference, confounds asset recovery experts the world over.

That was perhaps the most valuable lesson from a full schedule of presentations, panel discussions and the kind of networking that happens over miniature pastries: South Africa's struggles with State Capture and financial misconduct are not exceptional. We're fighting the same battle as everyone else, just with our own particular scars.

It's not the laws, it's the fraud

"The headwinds facing the rule of law and criminal justice, I think, are the strongest they've been in decades," explained Anton du Plessis, deputy director of public prosecutions for the National Prosecuting Authority. The bar, he warned, would keep rising because criminals would keep innovating.

It's almost heartwarming that a room full of advocates, prosecutors and asset recovery specialists were all trying to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.