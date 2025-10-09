South Africa: Former 'Cato Manor Unit' Officers Challenge Years of Unjust Prosecutions in Court

Almost 17 years after being falsely accused of operating a 'hit squad' which 'unlawfully' murdered 28 people, former members of the Durban Organised Crime Unit are finally claiming damages from the State.

This week, after years of stalling, the first of at least 20 claims by former members of the Durban Organised Crime Unit - who were later cleared of all charges - was set to begin in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in Durban.

The unit, known colloquially as the "Cato Manor Unit", was headed by Major General Johan Booysen, and members found themselves arrested and in the dock several times over the years, facing serious charges including racketeering.

Costly settlements

In the meantime, Captain Eugene van Tonder, a member of the unit, was made an undisclosed offer to settle by State legal representatives. This has cleared the way for other officers, including Booysen, to also stake their civil claims.

Booysen, who has since retired from the SAPS and who has testified extensively at the Zondo and Mokgoro commissions, is claiming about R10-million.

Seven dates have been set aside for the seven matters to be heard, with Van Tonder's being the first. Booysen's case will be heard over three days in November, while the rest of the former officers will have to wait until April next year. The State has indicated that it has "no witnesses" to challenge the...