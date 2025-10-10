Zimbabwe: Acting President Chiwenga Warns Errant Miners, Says Resources Must Benefit Every Citizen

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga has issued a warning to errant miners, reaffirming the commitment to ensure that Zimbabwe's vast mineral resources benefit all citizens, emphasising that the country is "open for business, not for extraction."

In his keynote address at the opening of the 28th Mine Entra Conference in Bulawayo Thursday, Chiwenga highlighted Zimbabwe's abundant natural resources, stressing the importance of using them to foster widespread empowerment and long-term development.

"Our mineral wealth should not be used for individual enrichment," he stated.

"Instead, it should serve the collective good of all Zimbabweans, with responsible foreign partnerships that add value to our resources."

Chiwenga made it clear that Zimbabwe's doors are open to foreign investors, but under strict terms.

"To foreign investors, Zimbabwe is open for business, not for extraction," he emphasised.

He said the government is seeking partnerships that focus on value addition, beneficiation, and technological advancement. He explained that Mine Entra serves as a critical platform for meaningful dialogue about the future of Zimbabwe's mining sector, which remains central to the country's economic development.

"Mining is the backbone of our economy," Dr. Chiwenga said, noting that the sector contributes around 14.5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and sustains the livelihoods of thousands across the nation.

The theme of this year's Mine Entra, "Beyond Extraction: Sustaining the Future of Mining," was described by Chiwenga as timely and forward-looking. He called for a shift from traditional raw mineral extraction to a model focused on beneficiation and exporting finished products. This, he said, will help drive job creation and sustainable economic growth.

"It's essential that every gramme of mineral extracted translates into jobs for our people," he stated, emphasising the need for a sustainable and inclusive mining industry.

Addressing miners directly, Chiwenga urged them to act as stewards of the country's mineral resources.

"You are the custodians of our mineral wealth. Handle it with integrity, and remember that these resources belong to the nation, not for personal gain," he said.

He added that the government's vision is to ensure that every Zimbabwean, both today and in future generations, benefits from the country's natural resources.