Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Chief Whip Calls for ICT Ministry and Potraz to Protect Customers From Telecoms Network Providers' Sloppy Services

THE country's network providers are ripping -off clients of their hard-earned money through poor services, Zanu PF Chief Whip and Gutu South MP Pupurai Togarepi has said.

Rising on a point of national interest in the National Assembly this Thursday, Togarepi begged for the protection of consumers by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) or the Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services ministry.

"I stand on a point of national interest regarding poor service delivery by network providers.

"Out there, there has been a serious rip-off of consumers. There has been an inconsistency in the service that we get from our network providers. I do not know whether they are now overwhelmed to an extent that we may need new players in this industry.

"You try to phone, you can try maybe 10 times, your phone does not go through, they take your money and there is no way they will then repay you for the loss.

"I therefore, Mr. Speaker, request that either the ministry or POTRAZ protect members of the public who trust that these people are doing a reasonable job for the people of Zimbabwe and not a rip-off," Togarepi said.

Further, the MP said he was praying that the Information, Communication Technology (ICT) Portfolio Committee be involved in trying to protect the interests of consumers.

"We find the poor service delivery persisting for more than a year now. I think it is no longer technological challenges; it is like they do not care. So, I really pray, Mr. Speaker, that members of the public be protected from this rip-off," added Togarepi.

Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda ordered the ICT Portfolio Committee to go ahead with investigations on the matter.

"I want to believe that the relevant Portfolio Committee has taken heed and they should proceed to make an enquiry on the matter," Mudenda said.

Over the past few months, mobile network has been a challenge countrywide without a real explanation on the causes of the call connectivity nightmare.

There are three GSM mobile network operators in Zimbabwe, namely Econet, NetOne and Telecel.

A GSM is a global standard for 2G (second generation) digital cellular technology, enabling mobile phones to make voice calls, send text messages (SMS) and transmit data using protocols.